Nearly 30 local vendors and small businesses will have booths available for browsing at the first annual Country Christmas Store craft fair Saturday, Dec. 12.
“I do craft fairs usually with my business, Double N Creations. This year has been really difficult and small businesses have also taken a hit,” explained event co-organizer, Nicole Hampton.
“So Lacey Stokes, the owner of Stokes Agency here in Marshfield and myself decided it would be good to hold an event that helps small businesses that have been struggling this year.”
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and remain open until 3 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds. Admission is open free to the public.
“There will be an onsite photographer available for family portraits, pet photos, whatever you want. We have 25 local businesses and vendors that are already signed up to participate in the event,” Hampton said.
Both buildings are heated and the event will take place rain or shine. There will also be a food truck and a local baker for treats to eat.
“People can come out and get quite a bit of Christmas shopping done all while supporting those businesses that need it most in our community.”
Vendors at this event include J Rae Pottery, McGuire’s Chuckwagon, Wildwood Aromas, Heavenly Scent Candle Creations and more.
According to Hampton, there is room for 5 more vendors and anyone interested can contact her at (417) 300-8227 or email nhampton87@gmail.com.
For more information regarding the event, visit the event page on Facebook, Country Christmas Store.
