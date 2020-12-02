John Comstock III of Marshfield entered a guilty plea Monday afternoon in the Webster County Justice Center to three counts of sexual abuse (Class B Felony) in the first degree.
He was sentenced to 14 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count (all to run concurrently). The other counts filed against Comstock were dropped, as part of a plea agreement.
The case involving Comstock happened back in 2018, in which three victims were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield on Aug. 30. They reported incidents of Comstock inappropriately touching them (one victim described multiple incidents in which Comstock performed sexual acts on her).
