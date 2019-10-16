A new plaque adorns the Marshfield Senior Center, and it recognizes the time, talent and leadership of the man who donated his time to serve as construction manager of the center in 2015-17.
Donnie Crawford is kind of a big deal when it come to construction. He has built major facilities, from schools to churches to shopping centers, all around the region. The Marshfield Senior Center was a comparatively small project for Crawford — yet he approached it with absolute professionalism, resulting in a center that is efficient in its design yet maintains a homelike feel.
In a ceremony on Aug. 21, board members and regular users of the center turned out to thank Crawford for all that he had done, and they insisted on a speech.
"Marshfield has been good to me,” Crawford told the crowd. "It’s the best place in the world to live."
He added jokingly, "I want to thank you all for trusting me to make some crazy decisions."
Crawford noted that he was very mindful of the need for the services provided inside the building he helped to construct, since he is a senior, too.
"Marshfield's just a good town," he said in an interview after the ceremony. "I've lived here all my life. I just wanted to return some of the things Marshfield has given me."
He recalled growing up in town as a little boy running around the square, and the excellent school teachers who helped him to develop into the person he is today. And he also commented on the friendly character of the town, where you always seem to bump into a smiling face.
"It's one of a few places left where you're still neighbors," he said.
Crawford was on the project from the very start, according to Harold Legan, the former Senior Center board president who helped oversee construction.
Recalled Legan, "When the dozers pulled in, he was there. When the concrete was poured, he was there."
In fact, Legan said, when the concrete was due to be poured, Crawford showed up on site at 2 a.m. and slept in his truck so he wouldn’t miss it.
"He just did everything," Legan said. If it wasn't right, he would fix it himself."
Legan noted that if he worked on similar projects for the next 50 years, he would never use everything Crawford taught him during the construction project.
But Crawford insists it was a pleasure.
"I’ve enjoyed construction,” he said. “I always wanted to build.”
