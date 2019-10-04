Remarks by Missouri Governor Mike Parson were the highlight of a three-day convention of the Missouri Press Association in Kansas City this past weekend, and the governor came with a scoop.
"I have no desire to go to Washington, D.C. — be sure you write that down," he told the reporters, editors and publishers present.
Without national aspirations, Gov. Parson can focus on Missouri. "I just want to do a good job," he said. "Whether we agree or don’t agree, I’m going to work hard for you."
During his remarks, Parson expressed his belief that things are going well in the state. "Missouri is on the right track," he said.
Parson covered the economy first and foremost. "That’s really what we’ve been focusing on all year," he said.
He noted that he has six grandchildren, one of whom is only a week old. "That’s really to me what being governor is all about, is trying to make sure they have opportunities like we have today," he said.
Gov. Parson said he is trying to build relationships with the media. "Hopefully you’re seeing how open we are … how open I am," he said. “I always try to take time to answer the questions."
He added that he has always tried to listen to Missourians all around the state — "Small town, big town, it didn’t matter."
He stated that his twin focuses throughout his governorship have been infrastructure and workforce development. "Those two things are going to have an impact on the State of Missouri," he said.
Education is an equalizer, according to Parson. “Everyone wants an opportunity to have an education … and we’ve got to make sure people get that, no matter where they’re from,” he said.
He explained that 72% of the workforce have no college degree. With no high school diploma, he asked, "How do you give them the ability to skill up?”
Parson expressed pride in the state’s Fast-Track Program, which helps give these workers access to education.
He also pointed out that not only a skilled workforce, but infrastructure is essential for the economy to thrive.
“The infrastructure piece is so important to our state,” he said, adding, “You can do all you want with workforce development in our state, but if the infrastructure isn’t there it doesn’t matter."
At the end of his remarks, a reporter asked him to share his feelings about the impeachment effort going on in the Washington.
“I think the division right now in Washington, D.C., is not any good for all of us," he said. Of the impeachment inquiry itself, he added, “I think it’s a lot of political hype.” He concluded that legislators should be talking about health care, infrastructure and employment instead.
