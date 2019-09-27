Mike Frazier, general manager of Web-Co Custom Industries, spoke on behalf of the business during the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce’s meeting Monday at Grillo's restaurant in Marshfield.
The nonprofit, community-based organization is dedicated to providing paid employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Frazier said the business currently has 85 certified disabled employees. Of those 85 employees, he said he has 14 full-time and part-time staff members, including bus drivers.
"We offer four buses, and if you see them around the county, they say Web-Co Custom Industries on them," said Frazier. "We provide completely free transportation for 60 of those employees. The buses are granted through the Missouri Department of Transportation and through our Citadel 40 funding."
Web-Co serves customers from all over the state, including Butler, Marshfield, Nixa, Strafford, Springfield and Winfield. Frazier said he also reaches out to other locations outside of Missouri, including Orlando, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Chicago, Illinois. In addition, Web-Co has membership in the Consumer Packaging Association, the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, and the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce.
"Our funds come in through contract labor, which means whatever we do on the floor, we're selling and that’s our contract labor," said Frazier. "We're also funded through DESE and also receive funding through our Senate Bill 40. You'll see on your property tax, it says, SB40. Those funds come to us and it pays for our building, buses and pays things for the people. We also receives multiple grants and also receive some money from local businesses and citizens for contributions."
Frazier explained some of the other things he does in the shop, including sewing for businesses. Their newest customer for sewing is R.K. Stratman, Inc.
"RK Stratman provides all the Harley-Davidson T-shirts you find in the store," said Frazier. "We're sewing tags for them. We also package food items and packets, such as the fried onion packets from McCormick & Company."
Web-Co does labeling and shrink wrap and creates custom-built shipping crates for products. It also manages recycling for the Warren Beck Memorial Recycling Center in Marshfield. During the meeting, Frazier noted that Web-Co Custom Industries works with WC Partners in Marshfield, which has been instrumental in helping its employees with their benefits and standard of living.
