Fourteen-year-old Michael Taylor threw his gear on his bike and peddled to the fire station.
Back then, that’s how he got around to calls when he was just a junior firefighter for the Marshfield Fire Department.
"It was a challenge because I lived on Bedford street, which was a little ways from that station just north of the Marshfield square," he said. "I had to make it to the station on my bicycle before the guys left in the fire trucks to go to the call. I did that until I was old enough to drive when I turned 16."
Taylor's journey began with his cousin, Marvin Mackey, who was the lieutenant of the Marshfield Fire Department at the time.
"The Marshfield Fire Department just started the junior firefighter program," he said. "I remember the city of Marshfield had a water crisis. Someone hooked to a fire hydrant with some sort of pump trunk and they pumped a bunch of newspaper mulch into the water system. It contaminated the water system. I'm sitting at the house one night and Marvin comes over. He wanted to know if I'm interested in being a part of the fire department’s junior firefighter program. He told me what happened and needed help flushing fire hydrants out."
That was August 1989 and Taylor has been with the fire department ever since. Once he turned 18, Taylor moved up to a firefighter with the department. Before he graduated high school, he earned his emergency medical technician license in 1993.
"Once I graduated high school, I went to work for Mercy in the hospital," said Taylor. "They had a program where if you agreed to work with them for so many years, then they would pay for your paramedic school. I took advantage of that and became a paramedic."
Taylor transferred to Cox and worked in Marshfield as the eastern region supervisor for Cox EMS eastern region. In 2005, he became the volunteer fire chief.
"I've had two chiefs in my career," he said. "My first chief was Wayne Plunkett. He gave me opportunities to grow and learn in the fire service. He was a huge impact in my life in moving me forward in emergency service. Tim Carlson was a fire chief that has been my mentor for many years. I've been very close friends with for a long time. He provided me a chance to grow in emergency medical services and get me to where I am today."
Taylor was both the volunteer fire chief for the city and the district in 2005. It became apparent there needed to be a full-time fire chief to maintain the department, so the city of Marshfield and the Marshfield Board of Aldermen hired Taylor for the position in 2007.
"I remained the volunteer fire chief for the district," said Taylor. "Last year in November, the district annexed with the city, so now I’m the fire chief for the Marshfield Fire Protection District, which covers the whole 200 plus square miles."
Along the way, Taylor has done emergency management for the county in years past and served as emergency manager for the city of Marshfield for several years.
"Upon the retirement of John Cooper (the former fire Marshall) a few years ago, the City of Marshfield asked me to take over those duties as fire Marshall," he said. "I've done that concurrently with being fire chief. I've led the city's emergency management and fire prevention in fire Marshall services."
As fire chief, Taylor said he ensures they have properly trained firefighters who can perform those functions efficiently and safely. He also makes sure the fire district has the proper equipment, manages the emergency medical services and maintenance of all the stations.
"On top of that, I oversee fire prevention, meaning fire inspections," he said. "I oversee fire investigations. In my case, I'm still responsible for emergency management for the city of Marshfield. I do all of the state, federal and local statistical reporting that has to be done. Basically, my job is to make sure the citizens of our district are taken care of."
