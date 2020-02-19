An accident occurred on Highway 38 Saturday, two miles west of Marshfield, resulting in injuries for four individuals.
It happened in the evening around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The accident occurred when a 2010 Saturn Vue struck two pedestrians and one occupant, who were pulled over on the side of the road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic crash report, Logan McIntosh, 21, of Strafford, exited his vehicle to assist Daniel J. Butts, 43, of Fair Grove, and his passenger, Deana L. Hendrix, 46, of Strafford, after their 2000 Chevrolet Silverado broke down. Both drivers, McIntosh and Butts, were standing beside their vehicles when the 2010 Saturn Vue, driven by Nella M. Jones, 65, of Marshfield, struck the rear of Butts’ car, causing it to strike McIntosh’ vehicle and the drivers.
Jones, Hendrix and McIntosh were all transported to Cox South by Emergency Medical Services with minor injuries. Butts suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cox South by Life Flight.
