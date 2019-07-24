Former State Senator Dan Clemens died on Monday from natural causes.
Senator Clemens served two terms in the statehouse, representing District 20, beginning in 2002. He also served as the president of the Marshfield school board.
In 1970, he left his home in High Prairie to work for the United States Department of Agriculture's Farmers Home Administration as a loan officer. He moved his family back to High Prairie and the family dairy farm in 1973. He loved farming, and continued to operate his third-generation family farm until his health began to fail.
In addition to his service on the Marshfield school board, Clemens served on the Webster Electric Cooperative Foundation Board, the Missouri Farmer's Association and the MFA, Inc., Corporate Board of Directors. He also served as a MFA Oil Delegate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.