The 2020 U.S. News and World Report assessment ranked Fordland High School as the number one high school in the Springfield metropolitan area and Number 22 in Missouri.
The U.S. News 2020 Best High Schools listing numerically ranked nearly 18,000 schools nationwide this year. The Best High Schools rankings, available online only, are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News doesn't collect data directly from high schools — all data comes directly from official third-party sources.
"Southwest Missouri is blessed to have great school districts throughout the region, and those districts have outstanding students and staff members," said Fordland superintendent Chris Ford. "The U.S. News and World Report ranking changes from year to year. Fordland has been rated as the top high school in 2017 and 2020, but I think you look at the consistency throughout the last six years. We have been on the News and World Report Best High Schools five out of the last six years (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Fordland Schools have always been recognized as a top school in Missouri. The district was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school in 2003-04 school year and highlighted among News and World Report Best High Schools in 2008."
U.S. News receives Advance Placement program (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) data directly from the College Board and International Baccalaureate, respectively, for use in the rankings. The state assessment data and graduation rates are from each state, and other data comes from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data. Ford said one of the biggest changes he’s noticed has been the implementation of the district’s AP program.
"The AP program started in the 2012-13 school year with English and history,” said Ford. “Since the fall of 2013, there is a substantial difference in the culture at our school. We have implemented three more AP courses and are planning to add more in the future. Our students believe that they can achieve anywhere and anything because they see themselves succeeding on tests taken by the best and brightest. Our community has become an academic powerhouse because the students and parents believe in themselves and the school."
Ford noted the district's AP Exam Annual Pass Rate for (2014-2018):
English: 57% - 81 % - 50% - 88% - 78%
History: 27% - 73% - 82% - 56% - 67% (changes were made to the exam in 2017 and 2018)
Biology: 100% - 100% (implemented 2016-2017)
Computer Science: (implemented 2019-2020)
Calculus: (will be implemented in the fall of 2020)
Regarding the rank, Ford said, "This recognition for Fordland only comes by the hard work and dedication of students, community and our entire certified and classified staff."
