When its last bond issue passed in 2016, the Fordland R-III School District took several steps forward in the direction of progress, including a new Federal Emergency Management Agency safe room, renovations to the middle school and high school and other improvements.
There is more projects ahead, however, for the school district, according to superintendent Chris Ford.
"With our long-range plan Phase II, one of the projects is a safe room for the middle school/activity center, which would be for graduations, art performances and other activities."
Ford explained the district is in a position to move forward in 2020 and currently in that process by sending out surveys to community members, staff and parents.
"We have a vision team that sees priorities for potential growth," said Ford. "Things that we need to do in the near future include our HVAC units, which are 30 years old, update safety and security, look at the possibility of creating a safe room for the middle school/elementary school and upgrade our playground equipment."
According to Ford, the Fordland R-III School Board explored future projects during its September meeting. At the time, he explained they had just gotten the results back from the first survey they sent out to parents, community members and staff.
"On the parent survey, gym or activity spaces ranked highest on the results as far as parent goals," said Ford. "When we had the bond issue five years ago, the gym and activity space was a priority as well, but so were safety and security, which is something we still want to improve for our students and faculty.”
Ford noted the district has witnessed improvements to its safety and security, going from 20 cameras district wide to 80 high-definition cameras. Not only that, but every classroom door in the district can be locked out with just a press of a button.
“We’ve seen so much growth since my time at Fordland R-III,” said Ford. “The old cameras we had were foggy and not clear quality, so you couldn’t really see what was going on. With these new cameras, we’re able to see everything. Plus, the main office has mechanism where you can lock all of the rooms automatically. It’s pretty advanced.”
With the survey, Ford said it is guiding them through potential projects down the road. The first survey was sent out Aug. 23 to parents and community members and then staff. The second survey went out Oct. 21. When looking at projects, Ford said the district hired ACI Boland Architects, a company based in Kansas City, to help with conducting the surveys and formulating information.
"ACI Boland has completed projects for Camdenton and Branson," said Ford. "Their current project is building the new Jefferson City high school and renovating the old building. The company is good at giving back to the community and getting information."
Ford explained the second survey will remain open for another week. Following that, architects will come and give results from the survey. After getting the results, the school board will decide what projects need to be done and whether they will call an election for ballot in January.
