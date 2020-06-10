At first, it looked as though both Fordland R-III's general obligation bond and operating tax levy weren’t going to pass in Tuesday's election.
"When you are looking at the results from the election, it is always mixed bag of emotions," said superintendent Chris Ford, who watched the ballot results Tuesday evening. "The absentee ballots were the first results to be posted by the county. That small sample showed the bond and levy were both not passing."
As results rolled in from Christian County, Ford said things started to even out. By 8:30 p.m., the results from Webster County came in and both questions passed.
"With the partnership of the community, the district will continue to provide the high level of education it has always provided to the students of the Fordland School District," said Ford.
The two questions on the ballot involved a no-tax-increase bond and the levy increase as part of Operation Eagle Pride, the second phase of Fordland R-III’s long-range plan that was adopted by the Board of Education in 2014. The $2.64 million no-tax-increase bond will focus on renovating, expanding and innovating learning and activity spaces at the high school, middle school and elementary campuses.
One of the projects is a safe room for the middle school/activity center, and this would be used for graduations, art performances and other activities.
"We will be starting the design process of the project," said Ford. "Our school architect, ACI Boland, has developed a timeline for the gym/safe room project. The district will also be working through the bond council and the Stifel company to secure funding for the project. Our largest project — the gym and safe room — will take the longest to design, bid and build."
The district's operating tax levy will allow the district to increase compensation for all employees in order to attract and retain quality faculty and staff and fund the costs of capital projects, according to the official ballot language. The levy will go up 36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. A simple majority was required to pass a levy. Regarding the levy, Ford said, "We will give salary increases to all employees, and then we will look at doing capital improvement projects starting in the summer of 2021."
