A bond appearance hearing was held Tuesday for 18 counts of statutory rape.
Arthur Edward Wolken was charged with the felonies, in regards to several incidents that happened between him and the victim.
According to a probable cause statement, on Feb. 4, deputy Shane Forrest was called by Tracey Light, a Children's Division worker, who stated she had an emergency hotline call about a victim. The caller reported that Wolken had touched the victim sexually. During an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim made statements about several instances in which Edward would allegedly touch the victim inappropriately and perform oral sex. It had been happening for several years, according to the statement.
A post-Miranda warning, custodial interview was conducted by Sheriff Roye Cole and deputy Forrest. During the interview, they asked Wolken how many times this happened through the years and Wolken said maybe two. After being with confronted with a number of 15 times, 50 times, or 100 times, Wolken said it would be closer to 15 times.
When asked how many photos he took of the victim's parts, Wolken said about four or five times and happened about two or three years ago. The officers asked Wolken what he was thinking and he said it was a comfort thing.
In the statement, they asked Wolken if he would write an apology letter to the victim for the things he had done. In the letter addressed to the victim, Wolken stated he was sorry and it was not the victim's fault. He stated in the letter he did not mean to hurt the victim and asked for forgiveness from the victim as well.
