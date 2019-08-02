A hearing was held on Tuesday for a Fordland man charged with driving while intoxicated.
Marvin A. Wilkerson was charged with the Class B felony in regards to an incident that happened in July.
According to a probable cause statement from the Rogersville Police Department, Corporal Dallas Knight noticed a Chevrolet truck pass him from the on ramp and observed that it only had one working headlight. Knight initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle just east of the on ramp. According to the statement, the vehicle did not initially stop, and then took longer than normal. Knight said in the statement he activated his siren for a few seconds and the vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder near Chicory Road within Webster County.
According to the statement, Knight approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and identified the driver as Wilkerson. In the statement, he said he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and noticed that Wilkerson did not appear to want to speak with Knight while he was looking in his direction.
Knight said in the statement he ran a check of Wilkerson through dispatch, who advised that Wilkerson’s driver’s license in Missouri had been revoked. Knight approached the driver’s side of the vehicle again and asked Wilkerson to step out with him, and he did. According to the statement, Wilkerson said he had not been drinking and agreed to blow into a portable breath test. Knight said the results of the test indicated a blood alcohol level of .154. He asked Wilkerson if he would perform a few field sobriety tests, and Wilkerson consented. While administering the test, Knight observed that Wilkerson had no smooth pursuit, distinct nystagmus (lack of control of eye movement) at maximum deviation and an onset of nystagmus before 45 degrees with some white showing.
According to the statement, Wilkerson was asked to do another test, which involved reciting the alphabet, starting from the letter "G" and ending with the letter "O." In the statement, Knight said Wilkerson began at "G," but kept going after the letter "O" and did not recite the end of the alphabet correctly.
Wilkerson was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Rogersville Police Department. According to the statement, he had five previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.
