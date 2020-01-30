Fordland Clinic has been named the 2019 Super Sonic Business of the Year from Sonic in Rogersville.
The vision of Sonic is to become America’s most loved restaurant for their customers. The name SONIC is derived from the restaurant's original slogan, which is “Service at the Speed of Sound.”
Its vision statement has remained unchanged since it was founded in 1953. The chain lists core values of respect for everyone that is touched by the SONIC brand, importance of relationships as a way of life, and the power of the entrepreneurial spirit and the individual.
Along with Sonic, Fordland Clinic strives to serve and build relationships with our surrounding communities with respect for everyone; to provide the same access to quality healthcare for everyone, no matter their income or insurance; and to serve as a model of quality and affordable medical, dental, and mental health services.
