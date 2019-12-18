Several students from Fordland R-III qualified for the 2020 Beta Club National in June.
On Dec. 6-9, the Fordland Beta Club team participated in the state competition at Missouri State University in Springfield. While there, they attended leadership sessions, networked with other Betas from across the state and competed in a variety of academic contests. Five students from the Fordland Beta Club Engineering team earned first place in the state competition.
"This is the fourth year that we have entered a team in the Engineering competition," said Melissa Grandel, sponsor of Fordland High School Beta Club. "We were national champions in 2018. The students have been working on the project since the beginning of September, when the specific guidelines for this year were released. They have put around 100 hours into the project as a team."
Other competitions included academics, apparel design, character performance, creative writing, engineering, freshman problem solving, living literature, marketing and communications, onsite art, performing arts, poetry and portfolio. Also included were a quiz bowl, robotics showcase, service learning showcase, show choir, speech, technology, three-dimensional design, two-dimensional design and visual arts. The following students received recognition and qualified for national competitions in June at Fort Worth, Texas:
First place in engineering, Mia Wiley, Graham Brooks, Roni Buttram, Grace Grandel and Lily Moreland; second place in poetry, Roni Buttram; third place in freshman problem solving, Grace Grandel, Kayce Collins, Mikah Suter and Cade Benthal-West; fourth place in language arts (ninth grade), Grace Grandel; fifth place in creative writing, Trinity Hiserote; and fifth place in agriculture (12th grade), Jacob Hill.
"I believe the experience is invaluable because it teaches teamwork, leadership, time management, physics, communication, problem solving and critical thinking skills," said Grandel. “The project is 100% student driven and completed. The students grow so much as self-directed learners and as individuals."
