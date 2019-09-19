While he was limited on what he could share, Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser said it was frustrating for everyone regarding the Berton Folsom case, which was moved to February due to a mistrial.
"It was definitely frustrating for all of us," said Berkstresser. "I think more so for the people who took the time to come out and be part of the jury."
Regarding why the mistrial occurred, Berkstresser said he could not disclose that information since it is a confidential matter set by the judge.
"We're setting a new jury," said Berkstresser. "We want to stress how important it is that we have a fair trial, so no matter how we feel about the mistrial our job is to make sure things are done right."
A witness on the scene told The Mail that Folsom may have been seen by members of the jury pool in handcuffs during a recess, and this was a possible reason for the declaration of a mistrial, though Berkstresser was unable to confirm or deny this account.
Berton Folsom, Rogersville, was charged in April 2017 with first-degree murder for killing the boyfriend of his daughter. The shooting reportedly took place at Folsom’s Rogersville residence. Folsom’s case has been set for Feb. 25-28 at the Webster County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.