A flag-raising is planned immediately following the parade at the Webster County Justice Center. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is scheduled to speak.
A recognition of veterans will also be held.
Tours of the Justice Center will be available, and Sheriff Roye Cole said that small groups will be led through in a socially distanced manner. He plans to hand out masks at the door, or people can bring their own.
"The truth of the matter is, it is the people’s building, and we want them to be able to see it," Sheriff Cole said. "We expect a pretty good turnout, and we expect people to use good judgment while they're here and be safe and considerate of others. I've committed our entire staff to make sure this is an enjoyable experience for everyone, and a historic one, too."
