A Flag Day ceremony that was in the planning stages has been canceled by organizers.
The event, intended as a fundraiser for the Marshfield Senior Center and a patriotic event to honor and memorialize veterans, was to have been held on the Webster County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, June 13, the day before Flag Day.
According to organizer Beth Schulz, the organizations that would have sold remembrance opportunities and labeled flags for the event are closed or not meeting until later in the summer.
Some donors had already given to the project, and Schulz said that they will be called to see if they want their money back.
Schulz said that she would like to see a Flag Day celebration take off in the future.
