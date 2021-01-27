An ongoing investigation led to a search warrant served by the Webster County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 25 at a home on the corner of Third and Pine Street in Marshfield.
"There was a good quantity of methamphetamine that we took possession of, a large quantity of cash on-hand and five were arrested," said Sheriff Cole.
The search of the address by Webster County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrolmen revealed approximately 6.6 ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $18,800. They also discovered over $7,500 in cash along with several other drug paraphernalia.
According to Cole, the Sheriff's Office is conducting a thorough investigation and charges are expected to be filed soon.
