The community is invited to watch fireworks Saturday night at the Webster County Fairgrounds, starting at dark (around 9:15 p.m.)
Families may view fireworks from their cars or stake out a spot on the grounds. One caveat: Restrooms will not be open.
Social distancing is requested, and a face mask should be worn if six-foot distancing is not possible. Persons are asked to stay home if they are sick.
The fireworks are sponsored by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and they are visible from many parts of town without traveling to the fairgrounds.
