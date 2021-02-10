Harvest Community Church recently received federal funds to supplement its food pantry to help feed families in the area.
They were contacted by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program of Webster County, a program administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"They had funds available to help organizations that help out families in need in the community with food pantries, rent and utilities," said Diane Sonntag, treasurer of the church. "This is for families that are 200% of the poverty level."
The food pantry has been around for about two years. It is operated by Tina Davis and funded by members of the church, along with local businesses.
"When we went to the church two years ago, I asked if they had a food pantry," said Davis. “They said no, so I decided to start one.”
Right now, the pantry helps anywhere from four to six families. It is mostly in the church, but Davis said it is open to anyone in the area.
“I started this to help others in need,” she said. “I believe in service. Jesus didn’t call us on this earth to live for ourselves, but to serve others. That’s what I want to do.”
Last year, they served 123 families through the food pantry, according to Sonntag.
"We distribute food boxes containing two to four packs of fresh meats, poultry, fruits, vegetables, eggs and dairy products, boxed food and canned goods," she said. "We are excited and trying to get the word out. We know COVID has hit everyone in some way or another and we are hoping to help families in need in our community.”
Food Pantry Sunday is the third Sunday of each month. Food boxes can be picked up between 11:30 and 12:30.
"Before, we let people pick out their own food," said Davis. "I would be there about three or four hours with my daughter. It was exhausting, so I decided to pack the food boxes myself. I pack extras just in case I don't know how many families will be there."
For more information, contact Davis at 417-839-3692.
