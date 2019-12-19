Two lawsuits involving the Niangua R-V School District have been moved from the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Webster County to federal court.
The United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Southern Division, will hear the pair of cases, which were brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The change of venue motions were filed by the attorney who represents both plaintiffs, Jay Kirksey.
In one of the cases, Loretta Nelson of Marshfield is suing the district for failure to pay earned compensation. Judge Roseann Ketchmark has been assigned the case. Nelson’s is a class-action suit, with Nelson representing current or former hourly employees of the district who worked over 40 hours in the last five years. Some 20 employees are believed to be implicated.
In the other, Melissa Phillips is suing the members of the Niangua R-5 Board of Education and Superintendent TJ Bransfield. The presiding judge is Lajuana M. Counts.
Phillips is a bookkeeper for Niangua R-V schools. She alleges that some of the district’s hourly employees were told not to report the hours they worked over the 40-hour mark, in a calculated violation of federal wage and hour laws.
Phillips’ petition also maintains that after she acted as a whistleblower about the illegal practice, she was retaliated against by Superintendent Bransfield, who wrote her up four times after her complaint to the board, and by the board, which removed her from her duties as board secretary.
Phillips is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and Nelson and her fellow employees demand compensation for unpaid overtime for the last five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.