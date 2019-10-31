The Niangua Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will have an opportunity to compete in the FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl in November.
It’s something both thrilling and nerve-wracking for Niangua FCCLA sponsor Abby Ingledue.
"It's my first time taking kids to a big competition like that," said Ingledue. "It'll be a good experience."
FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl is a three-level, team competition that challenges students’ knowledge in the six content areas: personal finance, consumer rights and responsibilities (to include Family, Career and Community Studies), technology (to include fashion and housing design), health and safety (to include food sciences and nutrition and early and human development), environment (to include hospitality, tourism and recreation) and FCCLA knowledge.
"This is kind of like a quiz bowl for an academic team, but it will focus on the areas we talk about and learn about in Family and Consumer Sciences," said Ingledue. "It will go over personal finance, some health and safety, food safety, nutrition and wellness, child safety, and then family and human well-being. It tests students on all sorts of things related to that."
About 15 students on the Niangua FCCLA will compete in the event, which will take place Nov. 14 in Dallas, Texas. According to Ingledue, it is required to have an FCCLA organization to be an approved Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program in the state.
"It kind of comes with the job," said Ingledue. "You know going into it that you’re going to do that. It’s like agriculture and FFA with that."
Ingledue explained most of the school organizations at Niangua R-V will meet during lunch time and take turns using the space. As it gets closer to competition time, she said FCCLA will do a lot more activities after school to prepare them for the event.
"To keep everyone up to date, we do those in short meetings during lunch," said Ingledue. "Thankfully, since it is our first year with the program, I see every single one of my FCCLA members at least once during the day because it’s required to be at least in one FACS class to be in FCCLA, so I see them at least once at some point during the day, which helps me out."
Three students in her third-hour class are part of the group competing on the Niangua FCCLA team, including juniors Mikayla Long, Kyla Miller and Savannah Deckard.
"I think it's going to be pretty exciting," said Miller. "I’ve never been to Dallas before, but I'm super excited to compete with the team and experience this.”
Ingledue added her hope is they will be able to advance to the next level, which is the National Leadership Conference.
"At this competition, the students will be qualifying to attend a National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. in July," said Ingledue. "From there, that is where the championship will take place, so hopefully we’ll be good enough to be able to go on to that level, but if we don’t, it’ll still be a good experience because this is the first year for me and my students doing FCCLA."
During her classes, Ingledue tries to implement lessons that the FCCLA LifeSmart competition will ask during the event. Savannah Deckard noted it’s helpful and she learns other tips that she didn’t know before, such as her cooking class.
"I think it'll be fun to see Dallas and spend time with everyone," said Deckard. "I'm nervous about the competition part of it, but I think we’re learning a lot of skills to help us in certain areas."
