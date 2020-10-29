Two families were recognized as Century Farm Families on Thursday afternoon during the Webster County University of Missouri Extension's annual meeting, which was held at the Hillside Christian Church in Marshfield.
As Century Farm recipients, the Wilkerson family and the Watts family, both of Rogersville, received a sign to hang outside of their farms. Randy and Denise Wilkerson spoke about their family's farm and the history behind it.
"Our family became eligible for the Century Farm in 2019," said Wilkerson. "My grandparents purchased the farm in 1919. Little did they know a decade later what they would face. They would face the Great Depression, drought and possibly the hardest times in our country’s history. They worked very hard to raise a family and had four children. Those were trying times and there was no choice, but to work through it."
Through the years, Wilkerson said his parents, Curtis and Romalee, added to the initial 120 acres on the family farm.
"My parents worked regular jobs during the day and then worked on the farm in the evenings and on the weekends," said Wilkerson. "Not a lot of recreation around our place, other than what we created, but the farm operated in many capacities over the years. Earlier when my grandparents operated it, there were chickens, swine and the like, which was typical of farms in that era."
He added, “My brother, Scott, and I went to the farm generally since at a very young age. We spent afternoons and weekends doing work and play, as Scott and I both liked to cause mischief. We learned to enjoy the moment while getting our work done."
Jim and June Watts spoke on behalf of their family, highlighting their farm.
"Back then it was hard times," said Watts. "My dad and grandfather worked horses and mules. Now, we can get in an air-conditioned tractor. They had to look at those rear ends of the horses and mules all day long."
Watts' great-grandfather had 140 acres on the farm. When his grandfather and grandmother died, Watts' granddaughter stayed in the same house where he was born and raised.
"As my Dad was growing up here, he walked to Rogersville school, which was about a mile," said Watts. "He would walk by this farm and say, 'Someday, I'm going to own that farm.' Sure enough, he did and we finally ended up with 360 acres of it. That’s where I spent my time growing up."
Watts said they have a dairy farm and milked cows there for as long as he can remember. When he got married to his wife, June, they were still milking cows.
"Then I got on as a rural carrier for the Rogersville Post Office," said Watts. "I carried the mail for Rogersville for 30 years, the same route for 23 years. We quit milking then and ran beef cattle and did custom farming."
Watts added, "We still live on the farm and we only have 140 acres left because Rogersville wanted to grow, so we sold a lot of it."
According to the University of Missouri Extension, landowners with farms that have been in the same family for 100 years or more can be recognized as a Missouri Century Farm Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.