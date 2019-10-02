Officials from multiple jurisdictions throughout Webster County are deep into planning for an update on the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan — a planning tool used to prepare for disasters in the county and to seek funding to mitigate damage from those disasters. A meeting was held Monday, and municipalities, school districts, fire districts and other entities worked on their portion the plan. Here, Webster County Commission president Paul Ipock (left) and commissioner Randy Owens discuss the county’s needs as Megan Clark, senior planner from the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, looks on.
