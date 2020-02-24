An Elkland man's case is set for arraignment in March in regards to multiple charges filed against him.
Gene Charles Rast was charged with stalking (Class E felony), after allegedly running another driver off the road. On March 30, 2019, an officer responded to a disturbance on State Highway 38 near the intersection with State Highway AA in the Elkland area. There, the officer located a silver/gray car in the ditch on the west side of the roadway and unoccupied.
According to a probable cause statement, the driver, a male, was standing in the field on the west side of the roadway and stated Rast had ran him off the road. In the witness statement form, the driver said Rast was yelling at him and threatening him. He also noted he knew Rast from previous encounters with him and did not know why Rast attempted to run him off the road. The man said in the statement Rast came back multiple times after running him off the road, so the driver ran into the woods to get away from Rast. The man said he believed Rast struck his vehicle on the rear passenger quarter panel of his car, which caused him to go off the roadway and into the ditch. He described Rast’ vehicle as a similar colored car, but said it was foreign model.
The officer was able to identify the vehicle Rast drove, as well as an address and a phone number, after contacting another individual who knew him. When attempting to contact Rast via phone, the officer said Rast answered and immediately hung up when the officer began talking to him.
Another incident happened in August 2019, in which Rast was charged with assault, harassment and property damage. According to the probable cause statement, deputy Caleb Essary responded to a call from dispatch, advising Rast was chasing the man and another individual in their vehicle and had run them off the road.
Essary made contact with the two individuals and Rast, who was sitting in his 2005 Chrysler van. Essary asked Gast to step out of the vehicle, and he complied. When asked what happened, Rast said he saw the man’s car go by his house, so he wanted to know why. Rast said he later went by the man’s residence on Longhorn Road to find out why the man drove by his house, but he did not see the vehicle at the residence, so he parked in the driveway to wait for the man to return home. According to the statement, Rast said he saw the man go by, but did not pull into the driveway, so he followed the man west on Longhorn Road and then they turned north on Whitetail Road. Rast said he was driving close to the man’s vehicle, hoping he would stop so they could talk. Rast stated he believed the man was harassing him and Rast wanted to find out why. He said the man was driving slowly.
In the man’s account, he said he was coming home when he observed Rast’s car parked in the driveway. The man said he continued driving and Rast started following him. The man explained he drove in the middle of the road to keep Rast from driving in front of him, but Rast was eventually able to get in front of him as they were driving. The man stated once Rast did that, he started to stop in the road in an attempt to block him in. The man said he drove to the side of Rast to get away. As he was passing, he said Rast turned his vehicle into the man’s vehicle, striking the passenger side and causing him to run into the ditch. The officer observed fresh damage on the passenger’s side of the man’s vehicle, along with blue paint transfer on the front passenger wheel. According to the statement, the front fender and headlight were also damaged. The man stated he believed it would cost $1,500 to fix the damage.
Rast’s arraignment is set for March 2 at the Webster County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.