Four charges have filed against an Elkland man in regards to sexual abuse.
Justin Lester was charged with child molestation (Class B felony), attempted child molestation (Class C felony) and attempted statutory sodomy (unclassified felony). According to the probable cause statement, on Aug. 2, a deputy spoke with the two victims and another individual about the incident. The individual told the deputy the victim spoke to her about numerous occasions in which Lester would touch the victim inappropriately. During an interview, the other victim shared instances where Lester told them to do inappropriate things to him.
On Aug. 2, the deputy interviewed the individual about statements given by the two victims regarding the abuse. During the interview, he referenced an incident mentioned by the victims that the individual remembered happening, but couldn't recall what Lester had said at that time.
Later that day, Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole and the deputy interviewed Lester at the sheriff's office. Lester denied ever touching the victims inappropriately. When asked numerous times what could have happened that made the victims say these things occurred, Lester was unable to give a reason, according to the statement.
Lester's arraignment was Aug. 4 at the Webster County Courthouse.
