Three area organizations received grants Aug. 6 from the Webster Electric Foundation as part of its Operation Round-Up program.
Funding for the quarterly grants comes from the proceeds of Operation Round-Up, in which Webster Electric Cooperative customers voluntarily have their monthly electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. This quarter's recipients were the Fordland Memorial Library, Fordland Parent-Teacher Organization and Shootn' For Dreams.
Becky Fisher with the Fordland Memorial Library spoke about how the funds will be used for the library. It was started 2015 and the group has done fundraisers. Through donations from the Fordland R-III Schools, they purchased a double-wide trailer. One of the churches donated a plot of land to put the trailer there. With the grant money, the library will obtain new flooring and skirting for the trailer.
"The trailer had been sitting on the school lot for two years," said Fisher. "The floor needed to be replaced, so we’re getting new flooring. which lets us put in shelving, which lets us put in the many, many books that have been donated. It is also lets us put some block and mortar skirting around the trailer to make it what I call pretty."
Loralee Baughman and Sue Willis represented the Fordland PTO, which helps with school supplies and other needs for the students. The grant will be used to expand the concrete slab on the playground at Fordland Elementary School. Baughman explained this has been a project of hers to encourage children to be active.
"I wanted to expand that one concrete slab on the playground, so we can do four-square and hopscotch," said Baughman. "We want to encourage more activity out there. Right now, it’s only basketball, so if you’re not playing basketball, you’re getting shoved off the court. This will help us to do that. It will also help us put in a sidewalk because right now when parents choose to walk up and get their children instead of using the pickup line, it’s a muddy mess. We're going to put in a sidewalk so the parents can have a safe sidewalk to walk up and down."
Craig Logan spoke on behalf of Shootn' For Dreams, a not-for-profit organization based out of Rogersville. According to Logan, they will take disabled children, adults and Wounded Warriors hunting during the spring and fall, using an apparatus system, which includes a TV screen, a joystick and a bite system (for those paralyzed from the neck down). The gun is held on a steel platform, so the participant is able to move their head and use the bite system to pull the trigger while volunteers monitor the screen. With the grant money, Logan said they will purchase an 8x14 scissor lift with a canopy.
"What we're doing now is we're getting the money so we can get a trailer to go to the participants in all of our outside counties, like Christian County, Douglas County and Webster County," said Logan. "We travel, to where this travel will allow us to have a ramp to get them in the trailer, and like a scissor lift, get them in the air. It's hard to take an individual to the woods that is in a chair, so we’ve got to work around their schedule and their time frame and how we’re going to do it. If you’re a hunter, you understand the best success is you get some elevation on you and also safety because you’re shooting in a downward motion."
