Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (standing) joked that he failed his job interview after an unsuccessful go at stuffing candy into a plastic egg, as taught by Bill Silvers (seated) at Web-Co Industries Monday. Treasurer Fitzpatrick was present to discuss the MO ABLE program — "ABLE" stands for "Achieving a Better Life Experience," and the program is geared toward allowing people with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. "Essentially, it makes it possible to have a job and financial independence," Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick and his team are traveling across the state to promote MO ABLE during October, National Disability Awareness Month.
