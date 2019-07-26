The Marshfield Senior Center has become a meeting place for so many of our local adults. But one young person has chosen the Senior Center for his own place of interest. The construction of a four-sided gazebo to be built on Washington Street adjacent to the Center is the newest Eagle Scout Project.
Thought plans are set, funding is still lacking to complete the gazebo. In support of this project, a Senior Center Rummage Sale will be held in conjunction with the Route 66 100-Mile Garage Sale Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Bag Sale Day set for Aug. 3, noon to 4 p.m.
All items are priced to sell, with the majority of them under $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.