Some $77,000 worth of controlled substances were taken off the street and their alleged dealers arrested in a joint operation of the Marshfield Police Department and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen credited Det. Joe Taylor with a lot of hard work in pulling off the bust.
"Joe's been watching that house both on and off duty on his personal time," Chief Fannen said. He added that a search at the residence where the bust took place was conducted on the last day for the search warrant to be valid. "That would have all gone on the streets of Marshfield," he said.
About 28 ounces of controlled substances alone were seized. The Sheriff's Office reported that the warrant yielded "a substantial amount of methamphetamine, controlled pills, drug paraphernalia and other drugs," as well as $10,000 in cash.
Four people were arrested following the search of a home in the 600 block of South Pine, within close proximity of both a park and the Marshfield Christian School. Those arrested included two males and two females. Three of those who were arrested were on probation or parole for other offenses.
Of the four arrested, three names were available at press time. Jennifer Butler, Danny Dill and Paul Walker were charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. Walker was also charged with possession of marijuana. All are felony offenses.
Chief Fannen said in an interview that Friday’s arrest represents only a small example of what law enforcement deals with in Marshfield and Webster County.
"We are always working on drug stuff in our community," he said. "It's the root of all evil."
Often, citizens complain of what they call a revolving door of criminals being arrested and put back on the street, but officers share their frustration, according to Chief Fannen.
"We see people out on bond, on probation, on parole, still selling drugs, and they’ve been given two or three or four chances," he said. "Break after break and they're still doing it. They tell us they have to sell it to make money for their attorney fees and court hearings."
In saying that drugs are the root of all evil, Chief Fannen is being literal, from a law enforcement perspective. "Drugs in the community are what cause your thefts, your physical crimes against persons," he said. "You talk to some of these people that are molesting children, and they'll tell you that they’re high on drugs while they’re molesting these children. The evil in a community is drugs."
As a result, taking drugs off the streets is the chief focus of the Marshfield Police Department, according to Chief Fannen.
"We try to be very proactive on narcotics," he said. "From molestation to theft out of your car at night, it all ties to drugs."
Det. Taylor said that information from continuing narcotics investigations is what led to the investigation of the home where the raid took place.
Chief Fannen also credited the public for the arrests. “We've had numerous neighbors who have contacted us about that house also," he said. "That's one thing that has helped us with a lot of our warrants. Neighbors start to write down license plates for us, visual descriptions, cell phone pictures — citizens are a big help in fighting the drugs in the community also, and that was part of the case here."
Det. Taylor expressed satisfaction in the successful investigation. “That's a substantial hit right there, and it’s a pretty big hit to the criminals, too, with roughly $77,000 worth of just the controlled substance itself.”
Chief Fannen noted that drug distribution happens quickly. "They don’t just sit and hold on to that stuff and wait," he said. "When it comes in, it gets distributed in a very quick fashion."
Det. Taylor pointed out that the city is known to be very active in stamping out drug crimes. "Marshfield has a reputation with the drug dealers that we’re very tough on drug crimes," he said. "This spreads very quickly, too. Other criminals involved in this same stuff have to look over their shoulders a bit more now."
Chief Fannen noted, "Every officer that works here lives in this area. We all have kids, grandkids. You’re doing it for the public and you’re doing it for yourself. They take a lot more pride because this is their community."
The chief added his best advice for those who traffic in controlled substances: "If you're in drugs, move to another town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.