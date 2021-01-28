In Room 21, families can pick up clothes at the Strafford Middle School. There’s no charge to get them and it’s open to families with students in the Strafford School District. Gently used items include clothing, shoes, gloves, mittens, scarves, coats and backpacks.
"We have 12 racks of clothes," said Kristi Taylor, coordinator of the free clothing event. "There is no limit as to how many items people can get. We have sizes from 3T and go all the way to adult plus sizes."
Taylor first learned about the need for clothing items during her time as a volunteer at the Strafford R-VI School District. She said they try to schedule free clothing events at least three or four a school year, but it’s available if there is a need.
"My husband, Vaughn, and I moved to Strafford in 1996," she said. "We had two children, Matthew and Jacob. I was a stay-at-home mom and I wanted to be closer to my children, so I started volunteering in the classrooms. That exposed me to the needs in the school district."
The free clothing event first started out as just a coat donation drive. Once it was over, Taylor came up with an idea of providing a place to store the items. She was able to move to Room 21 at the middle school, which serves as a space for the donations.
"Before there really wasn't enough space to put everything, so having the classroom was a huge blessing to help expand the availability and access to the room," she said.
Items come in from churches, community members or even yard sales. They also receive donations from teachers in the school buildings.
"The agriculture department made some of the metal racks to hang the clothes," she said. "A business from Branson donated three double sided racks and about 300 pant hangers. There has been so much support going into this. Without the donations coming in from people, this couldn’t be possible."
Taylor checks the donated clothes to ensure they follow school dress code guidelines.
"We can't accept short shorts, spaghetti strap tops, or inappropriate wording on t-shirts," she said. "I also have hand sanitizer that people will have to use upon entering and exiting the building."
With the COVID restrictions, Taylor limits the number of people in the clothing room to 10 at a time. Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose the entire time while in the building.
All items must be washed before donating them and must meet the school dress code guidelines. Families shopping at the event are asked to enter the building on the north side of the middle school. Donations must not be dropped off at the Strafford School buildings.
To access the clothing room or make a donation, contact Taylor at 417-224-2929.
