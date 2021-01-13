Since last March, the water fountains have been closed to employees of SWI Industrial Solutions Webster County, due to COVID restrictions.
Now, they can stay hydrated with a brand new water bottle filler machine in the building, which was donated by CFC Fitness in Marshfield.
"I've been buying water bottles by the cases for employees because we don't provide water," said Mike Frazier, director of community awareness for SWI Webster County. "Jason Barnes of CFC Fitness saw me shopping for them in Walmart one day. He asked me if he could donate a water bottle filler machine. That’s how this got started."
The machine is sensor-operated, so employees can put their water bottle in front of it and the water is dispensed out, according to Barnes. He heard about the water bottle filler machines from one of his clients at the gym, who referred him to a company in Springfield.
"With my facility, I was in the exact same situation with the water fountain restrictions," he said. "I talked to one of my clients at Rogersville Schools. They had just bought 12 of the machines. When he told me about the company and the price, I decided to reach out to them and managed to get one for my gym. Then I got one for the SWI Webster County."
Barnes added, "I wanted to do this because I want to be able to help our community. These employees are wonderful and always have smiles on their faces. This is just a way to give back to them."
In addition to the machine, refillable water bottles will be supplied to all the employees. Frazier said this will help them out by not having to throw away plastic bottles since the recycling plant in Marshfield closed last year.
"It's nice to be able to use the refillable bottles," said Frazier. "Flex Trans in Nixa will be supplying them to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.