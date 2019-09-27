Niangua R-V Schools received a check in the amount of $2,500 for its Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program from the Central Bank of the Ozarks in Marshfield.
On Thursday, bank president Jamie Clark, along with bank representatives Mary Bransfield and Missy Montgomery, visited the FACS classroom.
According to TJ Bransfield, superintendent of Niangua R-V, for several years, both parents and students expressed their interest to him about having a FACS program at the school district.
“Since I’ve been here for the last 12 years, our kids have wanted this program,” said Bransfield. “I’ve had parents say, ‘We need to have this program,’ so that’s kind of how it started. It was kids and parents, and they wanted it.”
Bransfield said after building the Early Childhood Development Center, they were finally in a position where they could have a FACS program since an extra classroom became available. According to Bransfield, the Niangua R-V Schools received grants for most of the equipment from other organizations.
“We got one of the grants from the Marshfield Area Community Foundation,” said Bransfield. “That was during the Boots, Bands and Barbecue event in Marshfield.”
Clark found about the FACS program from Bransfield earlier this year. He said he thought it would be a great opportunity to serve and help the community.
"We like the opportunity to give back," said Clark. "That's just part of what we do, and I’m thankful we can continue to do that."
When asked how she felt about receiving the donation, Niangua R-V FACS teacher Abby Ingledue said, “It’s awesome and a blessing. There are a lot of things that we’re going to be able to afford to do that we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise."
