While he couldn't say one way or the other if COVID-19 served as a factor for the slight increase of domestic disturbances and assault cases in recent weeks, Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said it hasn't been as heavy as in previous years.
"I'm not sure what's behind it," said Cole. "It varies, as far as times and seasons we see crime pick up. There was a two-week window where it was just dead. We didn’t get any calls or nothing. Now, sometimes, it's just nonstop. Calls are going nonstop. People are having to wait. We're having to mutual aid other agencies just because we’ll be doing something and we don’t have a body close."
Cole said there was an instance where they had one officer work a stolen vehicle case in Diggins, while at the same time, there was an assault case in progress.
"Recently, we've seen more cases of stealing, if anything," said Cole. "If there's something about domestic assault or disturbances, my guess is it could be stemmed from a lot of things, not just the stress of the pandemic. Alcohol and drugs could also be a contributing factor or just family issues at home."
Eighteen incidents of domestic disturbance were reported in May, which is slightly lower than the 22 incidents noted last May (see side bar). There were only seven assaults reported in May, according to information from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
At the Webster County Victim Assistance Program, Donna Burks, program director, said there hasn’t been an increase in domestic violence cases, but they have had more clients come in.
"Those aren't necessarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Burks. "All of our shelters are full. Two of the cases we had were due to the stimulus money associated with COVID-19, but that’s the only instance we’ve seen."
Most of the issues with the pandemic in other shelters deal with social distancing guidelines, especially for in-house shelters, according to Burks.
"In-house shelters would have four individuals to a room, but now they have one person to a room," said Burks. "That cut it down to 25% of the capacity that a shelter can have for the whole social distancing guidelines."
Because they have three separate shelters, Burks said the Webster County Victim Assistance Program didn't have to worry about social distancing because they had a better setup.
"Most shelters have been dealing with shortages on money," said Burks. "Grants don't cover everything. Our problem was closing the center and making appointments over the phone."
During the pandemic, Burks said they mainly had a shortage of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and cleaning supplies. As for clients, she noted they’ve had a normal flow of individuals requesting or calling the shelter.
"Comparing the numbers from last April to this April, our numbers were around four people higher, as far as clients served," said Burks. "We had about 41 clients come in last April. April is usually a low number anyway."
In April, the WCVAP had about 56 clients come in or request service. Burks said they have 260 clients this year, compared to last year, which was about 264 clients. She added having their office doors closed to walk-in clients made her worry about them, along with other victims who were dealing with their abusers.
"Even with the call-in appointments, that still makes me worry about the clients," said Burks. "Abusers have apps on their phone where they’re able to keep track of their spouse’s phone. Sometimes, it's not safe for clients to call."
That was the worst part of the pandemic for Burks, who said they kept their office doors closed for safety purposes. "By having appointments only, my fear is that we missed clients because of that," Burks said.
Burks said the WCVAP hasn't changed anything since the reopening in May, but they still exercise social distancing, regarding how many clients can come into the office at a time.
"We ask questions like if the clients have been sick for the last few days," said Burks. "We sanitize everything once clients leave. We still follow safety protocols, but our office is open to clients."
