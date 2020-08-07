The case against Larry Dinwiddie of Marshfield has been reset for an appearance in September.
He was charged with murder in the second degree (Class A Felony), abandonment of a corpse (Class E Felony) and armed criminal action (Unclassified Felony), after confessing to killing his wife, Cynthia Dianne Dinwiddie, and storing her remains in a storage unit freezer for four years.
Dinwiddie's hearing will be Sept. 14 at the Webster County Courthouse.
