Steve Runnels of the National Weather Service has informed the Webster County Emergency Management Agency that the first real push of heat will arrive this week, along with high dew points, which will push the heat index well up into the 100s for several days.
This will be most notable over southeast Kansas into western Missouri, where some 110 degree heat index readings will be likely.
Runnels notes tips from the Centers for Disease Control to prepare now for the heat season by the doing the following:
• Learn where you can go to stay cool if needed. If you think you may need to go to a public cooling shelter, check with local authorities to see which ones are open this year.
• When cooling off from extreme heat at a public cooling shelter, the CDC recommends that you protect yourself and others by staying at least six feet from other people when possible and wearing a cloth face covering. • Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. The CDC recommends that if you need to go to a cooling center, wear a cloth face covering. While you are there, wash your hands with soap, or use hand sanitizer, often. Face covers should not be used by children under the age of two. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, injured, or can’t remove the mask themselves.
Tom Simmons, Webster County’s Emergency Management director, noted, “Current expectation is that the heat will flare upward starting tomorrow, lasting into Thursday but are watching Friday for that four consecutive day influence.”
Added Simmons, “Please continue social distancing and wearing your masks for everyone’s protection.”
