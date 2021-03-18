Kinley McNew has been dancing since 2013, which is when the Evolution of Arts and Athletic
"We will start around spring for our auditions," said McNew. "After the nationals, which is the last competition, we will start preparing for the next competition, so we’ll already start learning dances and getting ready for the next season. We carry those dances the whole year and rotate different dances at different competitions. At nationals, we do all of them."
Competitions are out of town and normally a full weekend, but with COVID-19, it has changed things around, according to McNew.
"We compete against a whole bunch of different studios," she said. "Now, it’s blocks, so your studio does every single dance. It doesn’t spread through the weekend. It’s in one set and makes it a lot harder because it's faster. You've got to change way faster and go onstage. There’s no downtime."
Two studios will go in the same block and teams are given three hours to do all of their dances, depending on how many they have.
"The last competition we had, we did 17 dances, but with this one coming up we have over 17 dances,” said McNew. “At nationals, we will be doing all 32 dances.”
The competitions are organized through the ShowBiz & PrimeTime Dance. McNew said they have regionals and then proceed to nationals. They have four regional competitions they attend.
“If your studio does really well at nationals, then you qualify for nationals,” she said. “We usually travel to St. Louis and Kansas City for competitions. This last one we went to Little Rock and the one coming up is Kansas City, but our nationals is actually at Daytona, Florida.”
Anyone can join the dance team. There are two sets of teams: excel and elite. Auditions are held in the spring to determine placement of members and who they are paired up with. There are 16 members on the Evolution of Arts Dance team.
“Elite is harder to get into,” said McNew. “You normally have to have experience on excel before you can make it to elite. Anyone can be on the competition team, but they would be in excel."
A solo or duet dance routine can run about two minutes and 45 seconds, while a group dance can go up to four minutes. Teams are judged based on technique, showmanship and performance.
“The look for technique, so if your feet aren’t pointed, then the judges take off a point,” said McNew. “They look at showmanship and performance, so if you don’t have many facial expressions or you’re boring, then you won’t get as much points. They judge you based on straight legs and how safe the tricks you’re doing are to make sure you’re doing them correctly. They’ll also judge you on the style of dance you’re doing, but it’s mostly technique and performance.”
McNews said, “During the last competition and the recent competition (Feb. 26), every single group number received first place and every single dance placed, so we’ve been at least in the top 10, but all the group numbers have gotten first so far. That includes a couple solos, including mine, that got first and then some duos and trios.”
She added the most challenging part about being a dancer is the amount of training that goes into it.
"When you think about dance, you don’t think about all the exercises and strength training that you have to do," she said. “It’s a lot more than dancing. It takes more strength than you think because you have to not only be strong, but lengthened, so you have to be very equally balanced on both sides of your body."
