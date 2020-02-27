JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway on Monday released a compilation of property seizures made under Missouri's Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) in 2019. The auditor's report shows law enforcement officials seized an estimated $5.9 million worth of property in 493 seizures. Those were decreases from 2018, when law enforcement officials seized approximately $9.1 million worth of property in 699 seizures.
Under the Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act, law enforcement officials may take possession of property or cash believed to be involved in or related to a crime. State law requires prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to file information about reported seizures each year with the State Auditor's Office.
Approximately 45% of the total seized in 2019 was transferred to federal agencies. The remainder was either returned (13%), transferred to the state (1%) or is still pending a final decision (40%). Approximately .1% of reported seizures did not include the disposition of the seized property.
In Webster County, the estimated value of seizures reported in 2019 was $11,279.
Surrounding counties’ forfeitures were as follows: Dallas, $0; Laclede, $13,811 (of which $2,028 has been returned); Wright, $9,378 (of which $1,208 has been transferred to the State of Missouri); Douglas, $3,088; Christian, $14,635; and Greene, $408,028, of which $7,205 has been returned and $52,715 has been transferred to a federal agency.
The Webster County property was seized from three individuals, and three criminal charges were filed in association with the seizures.
