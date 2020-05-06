On Friday, the Webster County Health Unit announced two additional COVID-19 cases in Webster County, bringing the total number of cases, both active and recovered, to 15. Both of the new cases reside in the same household, according to the Health Unit.
Identifying information was not provided, though it was noted that the two new positive patients are located in the southeast part of the county. Both are medically quarantined at home.
Between the two new patients, it was also determined that there was possible public exposure at a few locations in Greene County. These include April 22 visits to Lowe’s on Primrose Street and to Hyvee on Battlefield Avenue and another April 23 visit to Lowe’s. The patients were asymptomatic and wearing masks and gloves, the Health Unit reports, and the risk of exposure was very small.
On Monday, the Health Unit reported that four more COVID-19 cases had been fully cleared and medically released. That brings active COVID-19 cases to seven with one still in the hospital and the rest at home.
