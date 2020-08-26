The county's COVID-19 Task Force seems to be disbanding, based on remarks by Marshfield’s representative, Fire Department Chief Michael Taylor, at the Aug. 13 meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
Chief Taylor reported that many of the task force members have dropped out.
At that meeting, East Ward Alderman Mark Bowers asked Taylor if he thought it would be worthwhile to have the task force present at the next meeting, which is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall.
"I'm not sure that there will be a task force to come to the next meeting," Taylor replied.
He noted that the task force was changed by the Webster County Health Board to an advisory board, and that changed caused several of its members to leave it. "I think I am the only remaining member of the original group," he told the Aldermen.
"We are going to reach out to the board and the remaining task force members to see if we can bring them into the next meeting for a discussion," Mayor Natalie McNish resolved at the end of the discussion.
The discussion is on the agenda for this week's meeting.
When asked by The Mail for an update on the former Webster County COVID-19 Task Force's situation, Taylor said, "I am unclear what the future of the committee is going to be or what it’s going to look like."
