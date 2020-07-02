The Webster County Health Unit has reported cases 23 through 28 since the June 24 issue of The Mail.
Case #28 was announced Sunday and was a contact to a previously reported positive, according to the Health Unit. The person lives in the southwest part of the county.
In its release about the latest patient, the Health Unit noted that a person infected with COVID-19 attended services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 21 at the Diggins Apostolic Church. The person was asymptomatic and unmasked. This is one of a handful of community exposures reported at area churches in the last week.
Announced Friday, case #27 was reported to be a person who resides in the central part of the county. This person was symptomatic and self-isolating, and there are not public exposures to report for this case.
Cases #24-26 were announced Thursday, and no public exposures are reported for Webster County for these cases.
Case #24 resides in the central part of the county and is a family member to someone who was previously reported positive. This person has been quarantining at home with no public exposures to report, according to the Health Unit.
Case #25 also resides in central Webster County and had traveled outside of Missouri. Exposure may have occurred before the trip. The person is quarantined at home, and no public exposure was reported for the county or state.
Case #26 lives in southwest Webster County and was exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient during an out-of-state trip. No public exposures were reported for this travel-related case.
Case #23, announced Wednesday, resides in central Webster County and appeared symptomatic and unmasked at several locations, including two churches, the Prospect United Methodist Church in Marshfield (10:30-11:30 a.m. June 21) and the Lebanon First Assembly of God, June 18, 6:30-9 p.m. Group gatherings in closed spaces are considered especially susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus.
Other potential exposures by case #23 in the period of June 16-21 are Casey's General Store on Commercial in Marshfield, Apple Market in Rogersville and Mom's Kitchen in Marshfield.
The Health Unit encourages the public to continue to practice social distancing of six feet or more and to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick.
