Webster County is in line for $4,644,932 in federal funds for coronavirus relief, according to the website of Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
Webster County Commissioners informed The Mail that the county expects to receive these funds today. A strategy for allocation and distribution of the funds is still a work in progress.
A release from the county chiefs explains that on March 27, Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The CARES Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses to states and certain local governments. The U.S. Department of Treasury issued guidance on April 22 regarding the use of the funds for state, territorial, local, and tribal governments.
On April 28, Webster County officials received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri. The Treasurer's office requested Webster County review, approve, sign and return a certification for payment by last Friday.
The County Commission did so, based on the guidance issued by the State Treasurer. The County anticipates receipt of the CARES Act funds on or about this day (Wednesday, May 6).
"Webster County will use the guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the State of Missouri in making determinations about the use, including allocation and award of the funds received under the CARES Act," the commissioners' release states. "Webster County is in the process of reviewing the CARES Act requirements and guidelines issued by Treasury and will develop policies addressing issues related to the next anticipated steps in this process, including who can apply to receive these funds and the process and requirements for doing so."
Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst explained that the money is meant to help with direct expenses associated with the COVID-19 response in the county. "The details are still evolving, and we are watching it carefully," he said.
Further information regarding Webster County's allocation and distribution of CARES Act funds will be made available to the public as more information is gathered, the release states.
