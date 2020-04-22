The Webster County Commissioners remain on the job in the Webster County Courthouse, but with shorter agendas and with all but a handful of meetings being held online.
Other officeholders are also at work, serving members of the community by phone or, when needed, face to face.
"We're just trying to stay ahead of the COVID-19 virus," Commission President Paul Ipock told The Mail.
Courthouse offices are rotating staff, and in the Commissioners' office, the three county chiefs are each in the office on different days.
"We're trying to keep social distancing as much as we can," Ipock said.
Ipock noted that court offices are open, though courts themselves are not in session.
To access the courthouse, persons must enter through the east door, Ipock said. Other entrances are locked. Bailiffs are stationed at that entrance, and those who enter the courthouse must go through a magnetometer and answer a few health-related questions.
"They'll give you hand sanitizer, and then you go wherever you need to go," he said.
Ipock said that some officeholders have tables set up outside of their offices so that they can meet people in the open lobby area of the courthouse.
"They meet them at the door," he said. "They're not actually meeting people in the office."
Ipock added that there is an effort underway to keep the courthouse sparkling clean and germ free. He noted, "Custodians are going around every little bit and cleaning door knobs and sanitizing them."
