This sign used to read "Democratic Party of Webster County Missouri" before "TRUMP" was spray-painted across it in bright red. It happened sometime during the evening of Sept. 23 or in the early hours of Sept. 24.
Democratic chair John Shaughnessy confirmed that the sign will not be replaced and will remain standing for all who see it as a reminder that citizens of Webster County are better than this.
He added, "This political cycle is chaotic and bitterly contested enough without having to resort to this behavior. Just stick with the issues, folks."
Any citizen within city limits whose yard signs have been damaged or stolen from private property can file a report with the Marshfield Police Department or with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office if outside city limits.
