Two county officeholders face challengers following Friday's filing deadline for the Aug. 4 primary election. Republican Tiffany Kirk is challenging her fellow GOP party member, Michael Taylor, for the office of Webster County Coroner. There is not a Democratic challenger, so that office will be decided in the Aug. 4 primary election. Additionally, Republican Dale Fraker, incumbent member of the Webster County Board of Commissioners, faces a challenge fro a Democrat, Terry Hardy, to represent the Northern District of the county. That race, which pits a Democrat versus a Republican, will be settled in the Nov. 3 general election. Candidates file at the Webster County Clerk’s Office, which provided this information to The Mail.
Several Republican committee members also filed, including Gary Letterman of Niangua, Samuel and Ashlyn Hunsucker of Benton Township, Rachel Harris of High Prairie Township, Joyce Harmon of Grant Township, Larry and Barbara Can of Northview Township, Kim Bradford of Union Township, and Teri Myers and William Miller, both of Hazelwood Township. There were no Democratic filings for committee members, but according to Webster County Democrats chairman John Shaughnessy, if there is no challenger, incumbent committee members do not have to file, and most of the seats are filled. The Democrats and the Republicans each try to fill seats for one man and one woman representative one each voting district. Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk, explained it like this: "Townships back in the day had a bare-bones form of government by neighborhood, with a justice of the peace and a township tax collector. Over time those have kind of gone away; the only reminder is that the political party committees still organize by committee man and committee woman for each township," he said. "Those positions don't appear on the ballots unless they're challenged." Whitehurst said there is no filing fee for committee representatives. "It's a throwback," he said.
