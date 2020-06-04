Hello, everyone! I’m still living, even if it has been in one place for two to three months. I had to go to the doctor once. Can you believe how our lives have been changed so much in such a short time, never to return? Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep six feet of distance so you can stay well.
The Conway class of 1956 was to have had their 64th reunion, but it has been canceled due to the Rocking Chair not making reservations and several people planning not to come.
Sympathy to the family of Tom Brown of Conway and Donnie Caffey who used to be in Conway.
Happy birthday to Peggy Massey and my sister Carmen in this month of May, and many more.
Blessings to all until next week!
