A hearing has been set for a Conway man charged with stealing at a local Walmart.
Timothy Joseph Strickland was charged with robbery in the second degree (Class B felony), property damage in the second degree (Misdemeanor B) and assault in the fourth degree (Misdemeanor A). According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, on Sept. 13, a officer responded to call in reference to stealing. Upon arrival, he spoke with a Walmart loss prevention employee, who said he recognized a male and female in the store who had stolen items from Walmart on Sept. 3. The employee said he first saw them in the hardware section, selecting a toolbox and several other items. He said he followed them throughout the store while they selected items from health and beauty, infant and liquor aisles.
According to the statement, the employee said when Strickland and his companion, Sydney Green, would approach the general merchandise doors by the pharmacy, they would look around and when they noticed another customer or Walmart employee in the area they would go back into the main store area. The employee said Strickland and Green went separate ways and he continued watching Strickland. Several times, Strickland received a phone call and looked around. The employee said as Strickland walked towards the grocery doors before passing all points of sale, a Walmart employee would walk by and Strickland would turn around and go back towards the sales floor. According to the statement, Strickland selected two-liter bottles of soda from the front of the store near the grocery checkout while looking around and placed them in his cart. The employee said Strickland pushed the cart towards the grocery doors passing all points of sale.
According to the statement, the employee approached Strickland and identified himself, telling Strickland he needed to speak with him about unpaid items. He said Strickland leaned back while holding the cart and pushed it forcefully in his direction, attempting to run the cart into him. The employee said he grabbed the cart in an effort to keep from him being struck as it hit his forearm and tore the screen protector on his phone. The employee said in the statement Strickland let go of the cart and stepped around it. Strickland left through the parking lot on foot.
The total value of property Strickland tried to steal was worth $576.26. The employee noted his screen protector was worth $14.88. During the investigation, the officer observed a red mark on the employee’s forearm, where the employee said the cart struck him, and he also noticed that the screen protector was torn.
According to the statement, the officer later called Strickland and asked him to come to the police department, and he complied. When he arrived, Strickland was with Green, who was at Walmart with him during both stealing cases in September. The officer spoke with Strickland and asked him about the incident on Sept. 13. Strickland said in the statement he did not pay for any of the items and that Green knew he was stealing. When asked why he stole, Strickland said he thought it was the rush.
Strickland’s hearing will be Oct. 22 at the Webster County Courthouse.
