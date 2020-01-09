A Conway man was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
Larry Lansdown was charged with the Class D Felony, in regards to an incident that happened in December. According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 2, Webster County deputies took a report of a stolen Massey Ferguson 383 tractor. They received information on Dec. 18 that the stolen tractor may have been located in the Conway area at Long State Highway Y. Deputies were able to locate the tractor at the residence. A witness reported seeing Lansdown operating the tractor a within the last few days. On Dec. 19, during a post-Miranda warning interview, Lansdown admitted to stealing the tractor.
A hearing has been set for Jan. 14 at the Webster County Courthouse.
