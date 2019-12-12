A Conway man has three charges against him, including assault, after an unknown male subject walked into the Webster County Jail lobby covered in blood.
On Dec. 2, the subject stated that he was assaulted by Larry Lansdown, who was charged with assault in the second degree, armed criminal action, domestic assault in the second degree and violation of an order of protection for an adult.
The officer made contact with the complainant, who stated Lansdown had struck him in the face with a metal object several times while the victim was at a residence getting items that belonged to his (the victim's) girlfriend. Lansdown struck the male several times in the face, leaving lacerations above his left eye on his forehead and just next to his left eye and his nose.
The officer also made contact with a female, who said Lansdown also assaulted her at the residence. She reported that Lansdown had grabbed her by the hair and thrown her to the ground. The victim said in the statement that she cut her finger on the gravel, and the officer observed a laceration on her left index finger. According to the statement, the victim informed the officer she had a full order of protection against Lansdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.